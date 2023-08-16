HC Wainwright Weighs in on Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPRT. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $7.86 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

