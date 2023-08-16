Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $222.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

