Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Raised by Analyst

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $731.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

