Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Raised by Analyst

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

