Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The business’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

View Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.