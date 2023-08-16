Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $27.64 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,575 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

