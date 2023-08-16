HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oculis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

OCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Oculis Stock Up 2.2 %

OCS stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. Oculis has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

