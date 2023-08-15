Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 142,370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

