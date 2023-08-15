ING Groep NV Invests $2.08 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

