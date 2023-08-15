Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

