Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

