Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $6,405,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $338.86 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

