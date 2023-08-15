GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $537.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.46 and its 200 day moving average is $400.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $542.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

