Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,657 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

