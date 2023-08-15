Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.