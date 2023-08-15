Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,514 Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $5,043,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

