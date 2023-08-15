ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.15% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.8 %

COLB stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.