ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 546.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.96 and a 200 day moving average of $304.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

