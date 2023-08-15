Boston Partners Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hershey were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $249.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

