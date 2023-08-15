Boston Partners Has $14.43 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,918,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $92,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

