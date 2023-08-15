Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.23.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

