Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 819 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $283.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.