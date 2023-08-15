Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 223.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $493.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.07 and a 200-day moving average of $465.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

