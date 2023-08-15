Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.