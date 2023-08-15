Mather Group LLC. Takes $208,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.