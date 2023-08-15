Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 120 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

CHD stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock worth $9,426,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

