Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 49.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

