Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of GM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

