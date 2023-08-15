Boston Partners Invests $8.38 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

