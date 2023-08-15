Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $434,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $547.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

