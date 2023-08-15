ING Groep NV Sells 38,400 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 21.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 51.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

