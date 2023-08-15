Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $175,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 69,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 101,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.