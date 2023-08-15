13,173 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Western Union Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

