Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

