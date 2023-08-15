Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

