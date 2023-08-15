Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.48. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

