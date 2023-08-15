Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 10,750 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in CF Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.