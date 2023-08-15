GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

