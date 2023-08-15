Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.