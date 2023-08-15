Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 565.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $322.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day moving average of $320.45. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

