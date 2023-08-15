GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $27,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.