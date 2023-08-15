GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $27,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $267.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
