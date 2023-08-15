BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $300,454 and sold 41,718 shares valued at $3,994,557. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.