Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 19 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $865.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $866.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $896.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.