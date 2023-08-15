BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $667.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

