Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,596.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

