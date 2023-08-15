Mather Group LLC. Invests $203,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

