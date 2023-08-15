Mather Group LLC. Invests $242,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

