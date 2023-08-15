17,800 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,012,000 after acquiring an additional 831,829 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

