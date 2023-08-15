Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,864 shares of company stock worth $3,528,313. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

