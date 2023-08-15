D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,639 shares of company stock worth $8,464,522 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

